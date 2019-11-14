Varun Dhawan has a unique message for all of us on Children's Day

Varun Dhawan's massive fan following is known to all, and we all are also aware of how much children love him. Kids revel in watching his films and that is the reason why all his films from Student of The Year to Sui Dhaaga were successful. And since the nation celebrates Children's Day today, on November 14, who better than him to wish all of us the same.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a rather serious and profound video where the actor was talking in a rather low baritone and intense looks. We expected something jovial and entertaining but we saw something unexpected and unique. He wrote keep the child inside you alive, no matter what anyone thinks.

What actually amused us were the comments. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote- You look more and more like Rohit (Dhawan). Mahira Khan said- Wow! So much English! Have a look at the video and decide what's your take on his message:

On the work front, Dhawan has two films coming up in 2020, the first one is Street Dancer 3D, where he reunites with Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2, the film is all set to release on January 24, 2020. His next release would be Coolie No. 1, with Sara Ali Khan and dad David Dhawan. This remake of the 1995 comedy opens in the cinemas on May 1, 2020.

And after Badlapur, he reunites with Sriram Raghavan for a biopic on war hero, Arun Khetarpal, titled Ekkees. A while ago, Dhawan even took to his Twitter account to share this news, have a look right here:

Happy birthday 2/lt #ArunKhetarpal.

It was always my dream to play a soldier of INDIA. #SriramRaghavan cant wait to bring on screen the spectacular tale of 2/LT #ArunKhetarpal. Produced by #DineshVijan

.Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #Poonahorse. ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/lRnZ9vfMjm — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 14, 2019

So the actor has a dance drama, a comedy and a patriotic film lined-up, it seems he's truly proving his versatility.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates