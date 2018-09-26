Varun Dhawan: I'm intuitive about what people want

bollywood

Stating that he has a finger on the audience's pulse, Varun Dhawan promises that his upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, will cater to the masses

Varun Dhawan

Having won applause for his restrained act in October earlier this year, Varun Dhawan is ready to explore the other end of the spectrum with Sui Dhaaga — Made In India, a project that he describes as "my most massy film to date." Ahead of the movie's release, Dhawan says that it has piqued the audience's curiosity.

"I have been in the movies long enough to know when a film has generated pre-release buzz. We did no media spends on this movie, but it has still resonated with everyone." He credits the realistic tone of the Sharat Katariya-directed movie for striking a chord with the masses. "The idea of heroism has changed over the last 10 years. Mauji [his character] is the hero of his family because he is able to rise to the occasion."



A still from Sui Dhaaga

From the younger crop, Dhawan is one of the few actors who can seamlessly alternate between mainstream and middle-of-the-road cinema. He attributes it to his innate understanding of the audience. "I am intuitive about what people want. An actor has to know what people expect of him. Alia [Bhatt] and I often discuss this."

After churning out eight films in four years, he emphasises that he will take it slow hereon. "I have consciously chosen movies that require me to invest longer time in creating a different world. Kalank will take 100-plus days to shoot. Rannbhoomi too will be a tough one to film owing to its action sequences."

