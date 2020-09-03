Varun Dhawan indulges in wrestling fantasy

Actor Varun Dhawan has indulged in wrestling fantasy in a new post on social media. In his new Instagram post, Varun, a fan of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, channelled the spirit of The Rock, Johnson's avatar as a champion wrestler before he entered films.

Varun's Instagram video is a clip from the wrestling ring with his face edited onto Johnson's body. "If you smell........ (theme kicks in ) and I wake up," Varun commented.

Varun had previously engaged in a Twitter chat with the Hollywood actor. The Bollywood star had praised Johnson's 2019 film "Hobbs & Shaw". Johnson wrote back to him saying, "you're the best."

Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

