Varun Dhawan is a proud uncle now; welcomes brother Rohit's baby girl

Varun Dhawan's filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan have become proud parents to a baby girl



Varun Dhawan confirmed the news by sharing this photo on his Instagram story

Varun Dhawan has become a proud uncle of a baby girl. His sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai Dhawan delivered a baby girl on May 31, 2018, and the heartthrob took to his Instagram story to post an air balloon with the caption, "Welcome baby girl."

His filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi have become parents to a baby girl and the entire family is on the seventh heaven with the addition of this beautiful angel in their homes. Varun Dhawan shares a great rapport with kids and holds a special space in their hearts. He enjoys a massive fan following amongst them. With his huge popularity amongst the children, we are sure that the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor will be his niece's favourite too!

A few months ago, Jaanvi had a baby shower, and Varun had posted pictures from the celebration on his Instagram account. Reportedly, the Dhawan family will have a huge party after the kid is brought home from the hospital, in order to welcome the youngest Dhawan.

On the professional front, Rohit's last film was Dishoom that featured brother Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. Buzz is that his next project is a film with Hrithik Roshan and Disha Patani.

Speaking of Varun Dhawan, after Shoojit Sircar's October, he is shooting for Kalank by Dharma Production and Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma.

View Photos: Fam Jam! Varun Dhawan dines with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, bro Rohit, and his wife Jaanvi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates