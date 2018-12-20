Varun Dhawan is doting on Miley Cyrus' Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

bollywood

Miley Cyrus and Varun Dhawan

Addressing questions from fans on Instagram, Varun Dhawan revealed that he is a fan of American singer Miley Cyrus, and has been playing her song, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, along with Mark Ronson, on loop. "It's been driving my friends mad," he said.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan, who has managed to have an all-hit record through his films in a span of six years of his career, has charged a whopping amount for his next film, ABCD 3. The film is touted to be the first ever dance film to be made on a scale of 4D and IMAX format. He will be sharing the screen space with the dancing diva, Katrina Kaif, who has swept the nation off their feet with her mesmerising moves.

The film is touted to be one of India's biggest dance film to be made in 4D. On the other hand, director Remo D'souza gets paid 12 crores. The film will release on May 8, 2019. Earlier, there were reports of the Badlapur actor demanding Rs 32 crores and Katrina Kaif, Rs. 7 crores.

