Varun Dhawan is proud of 'Producer Saab' Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her digital debut as the producer of Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. The makers recently announced their most anticipated investigative thriller series and unveiled the poster along with its release date.

Earlier, sharing the poster of the series, Anushka wrote, "In #PaatalLok, weapons talk. #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15. Sharing the same poster on his story, Varun Dhawan wrote, "This looks super cool @anushkasharma proud of yaaaa producer Saab. [sic]" Totally, friends and peers are cheering for what looks like an intriguing show, being brought by the actress who now, is one of the successful producers.



Varun Dhawan's Insta story on Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok will be a mystery thriller that will lead us to the world of modern-day Indian society and politics and unravel its mysterious side. The teaser poster shows a young man standing as a warrior with weapons in eight hands amidst the background of an urban city. The irony of the poster is the Greyish-black colour with the striking contrast to its name that depicts shedding of blood. "Paatal Lok" can be aptly described as "an inescapable hell that exists beneath our world".

The excitement is on a high and all episodes of Paatal Lok are set to be out on May 15, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, worldwide.