Varun Dhawan: It's my job to protect Natasha

Varun Dhawan opens up about ladylove Natasha Dalal in an interview



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan doesn't talk about his romantic relationship with Natasha Dalal often, but he has not made any effort to hide the fact that he is in one. He says it takes away from his personal life and he feels it is his job to protect her.

"Why is it so hard to talk about your relationship?" Varun was asked in an interview for CNN-News18's "Now Showing".

The actor, who has just turned 31, said: "I feel like it takes away my personal life and that is the only reason I don't talk about it. Because then (whether) you are in or not in (a relationship), they are going write something here and write something there."

Is she uncomfortable with the attention?

"Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and its my job to protect her," added Varun, who is currently riding high on the praise coming his way for "October".

Asked if it is hard to conduct a normal relationship when you are an actor, he said: "I think it is too hard to have a relationship in general in 2018, but I think that if you want to be in it and are in the right phase of life then you can do it... The main thing in life is that you're happy and you don't have to prove anything to anybody. That's why I don't talk about it."

Varun also opened up on his marriage plans.

"I am not someone who just wants to be not married. I believe in the institution and I don't think there should be an age and date for this, but there should be a feeling that it is the right time and when you feel it then get married."

The show, featuring Varun speaking more about his life and career, will be aired this weekend.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever