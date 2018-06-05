Varun Dhawan kicks off Juhu beach clean-up drive on World Environment Day

On World Environment Day today, the actor will install a plastic bottle-crushing kiosk at Juhu beach to fight single-use plastic pollution



Varun Dhawan

Two months after Juhu residents formed the volunteer group, ForWard 69, to bat for clean-up of the beach, Varun Dhawan has put his might behind the project. On World Environment Day today, the actor will install a plastic bottle-crushing kiosk at Juhu beach to fight single-use plastic pollution. He will also launch the weekly awareness activation activities that will take place every weekend, with the objective of making the area litter-free.

A source adds, "Tania Dias, one of the members of ForWard 69, approached the actor for the initiative. He was glad to do his bit for the beautification of the beach. This event kick-starts a year-long awareness campaign and clean-up drives."

Recounting how Juhu beach used to be pristine during his growing-up years, Varun Dhawan hopes to bring back its lost glory. "I have spent many evening on the beach, playing cricket or enjoying gola with my friends. It pains me to see the state of affairs today. Versova beach is an example of how beaches can be cleaned if people put their mind to it. It's time to make a beginning. I want my newborn niece to play on Juhu beach, like we used to, as kids."

