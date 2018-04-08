Varun Dhawan offers his take on constant comparisons with Salman Khan

Varun says Salman has a big heart and doesn't feel he has reached such a level yet



Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has always been an ardent Salman Khan fan and even supported the Bollywood superstar on Twitter, when he was sentenced in the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching case, which eventually led to him getting bailed. Varun has said he is often compared to the Tiger Zinda Hai star and he feels it's unfair as there can be no one like him.

Varun says Salman has a big heart and doesn't feel he has reached such a level yet. The Judwaa 2 actor says whatever Khan does it's always for the purpose for helping people around him. Varun Dhawan expressed his relief on Salman Khan's release and had also gone to visit him, where they embraced.

Varun Dhawan's relationship with Salman Khan dates back to Varun's childhood and he shares a close bond with him. On being asked whether he would be interested in charity work, Varun replied in the positive saying he would certainly do so one day.

Varun feels October is a special film for him as he hasn't worked on such a project yet. He doesn't feel such a love exists in today's social media age. So, a story like that needs to be told. Varun Dhawan said the audience would know why the film is called October only after watching it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates