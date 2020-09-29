Varun Dhawan on fast-track mode; to start shooting for romantic drama after current horror-comedy

Varun Dhawan has ended his six-month break by facing the camera for Bala (2019) director Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. Even though he has only begun shooting for the horror-comedy, the actor has allotted his next set of dates to director Raj Mehta's yet-untitled film. Word is that Dhawan will head to Chandigarh by late October to kickstart the filming of the romantic drama, which also features Kiara Advani.

A source reveals that the production team has made trips to Chandigarh over the past month to finalise locations. "Shashank Khaitan, who is co-producing the drama, recently headed to the north Indian city to greenlight the venues selected by the team and procure the necessary permissions to shoot. If all goes as planned, Raj will take the film on floors on October 24. The month-long schedule will see the leads film their portions before Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor join them in the last leg," says the source. Mehta's second offering after Good Newwz (2018) sees Anil and Neetu play parents to Dhawan.

mid-day reached out to the film's spokesperson, who was unavailable for comment.

