Varun Dhawan, Parul Gulati, Shashank Khaitan team up for a fashion brand
Varun Dhawan, Punjabi actor Parul Gulati and director Shashank Khaitan were spotted shooting for a commercial at Film City, Goregaon. The actors are teaming up for a fashion brand
The actress shared her excitement on her social media account. Parul posted: "Shot with this powerhouse of talent and energy @varundvn And what you call a best duo in this city @shashankkhaitan & VD .Cant wait to share this one with you all #shootdiaries #varundhawan #latestwork [sic]"
Varun Dhawan too shared a picture on his Instagram account: "@shashankkhaitan has a restless energy which matches me. Something or the other keeps cooking in his head. Here’s to changing the game once again [sic]
