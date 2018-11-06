Varun Dhawan, Parul Gulati, Shashank Khaitan team up for a fashion brand

bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Punjabi actor Parul Gulati and director Shashank Khaitan were spotted shooting for a commercial at Film City, Goregaon. The actors are teaming up for a fashion brand

Varun Dhawan, Parul Gulati and Shashank Khaitan

The actress shared her excitement on her social media account. Parul posted: "Shot with this powerhouse of talent and energy @varundvn And what you call a best duo in this city @shashankkhaitan & VD .Cant wait to share this one with you all #shootdiaries #varundhawan #latestwork [sic]"

Varun Dhawan too shared a picture on his Instagram account: "@shashankkhaitan has a restless energy which matches me. Something or the other keeps cooking in his head. Here’s to changing the game once again [sic]

