Varun Dhawan performs live at Wagah border, Vicky Kaushal keeps up the 'Josh'

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam celebrated the day with pride at Attari's Wagah border

Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam at the Wagah border. Picture Courtesy: Twitter and Instagram.

Bollywood actors celebrated the 70th Republic Day in their respective styles. However, the millennial Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, along with Yami Gautam celebrated the day at the Wagah border. Varun performed live at the Wagah Border in Punjab on the occasion of 70th Republic Day on Saturday. Amid loud cheer, Varun showcased his dance skills on Shankar Mahadevan's popular track ' Sabse aage honge Hindustani'.

Varun Dhawan shared the photo on his Instagram account and thanked his upcoming dance film's director, Remo D'souza for letting him have the opportunity to dance at the Wagah border. He shared his experience and wrote, "#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3 [sic]"

#HappyRepublicDay one of the most incredible moments of my life. Such an honour to perform live at the Attari border for #3. @remodsouza #3iscoming pic.twitter.com/iJdc2fX8GX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 26 January 2019

Varun is currently shooting for an upcoming Remo D'Souza's film in Punjab. The film also showcases Shraddha Kapoor alongside Dhawan.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Uri: The Surgical Strike. To celebrate the film's success and freedom, the actor along with Uri co-actor Yami Gautam interacted with the Border Security Force jawans and around 28,000 people amidst loud cheers and love.

Vicky shared the video on his Instagram account and kept up with his film's tagline, "How's The Josh?". He said that it was a thrilling experience to visit the Wagah border. Absolutely thrilled and honoured to celebrate #70thRepublicDay with our First Line of Defence- the BSF Jawaans and a crowd of 28,000 Indians at the Atari Wagah Border. "HOW's THE JOSH?!"

The film has gone to become the first film of 2019 to let the cash registers ringing heavily at the Box Office.

