Varun Dhawan posts and deletes a selfie of himself in bed

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan posted a selfie of himself in bed. Shirtless and sporting a beard, he captioned it, "Chal uth... get up boy." Moments later, he deleted it. The actor is known for his amusing antics, perhaps this was one of them. It left netizens wondering what made him remove it. Did someone reprimand him for sharing his out-of-bed look?

The now-deleted post highlighted the actor's bare body and out-of-the-bed look.

Speaking about his professional journey, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No.1 and Mr. Lele. Starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film was all set to release on January 1, 2021. However, the film has now been pushed till further announcement. The filmmaker is known to have made films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak.

"The film is not happening right now. No one by this name works for Dharma Productions," said Shashank Khaitan, who has put the entire project on hold.

On the other hand, directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the global lockdown and cinema halls across the world being shut down, the film was postponed.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news