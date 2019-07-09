World Cup 2019: Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and other B-town celebs cheer for Team India

bollywood

The entire world is excited about the India vs New Zealand semi-final match at the 2019 World Cup. And our B-town celebs are excited too!

Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta

The entire world is excited about the India vs New Zealand semi-final match at the 2019 World Cup. And our B-town celebs are excited too! Varun Dhawan and the squad of his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D have a special wish for the Men in Blue.

Showing his enthusiasm for the ongoing match, Varun posted a picture featuring him with his co-stars wearing Team India jerseys and wrote, "Let's go team IN #SD3."

View this post on Instagram Let’s go team ð®ð³ #SD3 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onJul 9, 2019 at 2:44am PDT

Apart from Varun, several other stars took to social media to send their heartfelt wishes for team India. Hrithik Roshan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Super 30, will be present in the commentary box from the broadcast studio.

Announcing the same, he tweeted, "It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio! Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports. Super30."

It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio! ð



Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports.#Super30 pic.twitter.com/NPloChdvjk — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 9, 2019

On the other hand, Preity Zinta, who is a cricket buff, also took to Twitter to wish the team. She tweeted, "All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi-finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA. #INDvNz #SemiFinal1 #Ting"

All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA ð®ð³ #INDvNz #SemiFinal1 #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 9, 2019

Actor-politician Kirron Kher too sent out her warm wishes for the team and had a special mention for team India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. "2 more games to go, which means 2 more Tons from Sharma Ji ka honhaar beta @ImRo45. Put your best foot forward boys. Here's wishing @imVkohli and his boys all the best for the big semi final today. The whole country stands beside you. Chak De #TeamIndia #INDvsNZ," she wrote.

Suniel Shetty too lent his support to the Indian cricket team and wrote, "You've won the best matches playing your natural game .... play hard have fun ... wishing you the very best #TeamIndia."

You’ve won the best matches playing your natural game .... play hard have fun ... wishing you the very best #TeamIndia! pic.twitter.com/JE5NMRda81 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 9, 2019

Table-toppers India's first semi-final of the World Cup against New Zealand at Old Trafford is currently underway. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi show their washboard abs in this photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI