Varun Dhawan reveals stage fright was his 'Hichki'

The super-confident and charming Varun Dhawan revealed that he had stage phobia and going onstage for the first time made him really nervous



Varun Dhawan

One of the biggest young superstars of the country, Varun Dhawan is a proven actor having worked magic in front of the camera in varied roles, a darling of media and audiences due to his confidence and charm. The actor, who can also dance like a dream, had a Hichki that will definitely make you pause. Going onstage for the first time as an actor, Varun faced his first major hiccup - he had stage fright! His Hichki was powerful enough to make him freeze and also, made him speak rapidly while talking to the audience.

The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths and Varun just told us his.

Watch Varun Dhawan talking about his Hichki here:

Varun reveals, "When I walked up onstage for the first time, I just froze. Seeing Madhuri Dixit, the late Sridevi ji and so many cinema idols in the front rows, I lost my tongue for some time. And when I did speak, I spoke so fast that I was barely coherent. Since I had never faced issues while facing the camera, this Hichki came up quite unexpectedly. I decided to address it by listening and observing my idols. It didn't quite work immediately. But gradually, I did learn how to tackle this challenge. I practised on it and eventually, could perform and speak onstage well. Setting your mind to it, I think, all of us can overcome all these Hichkis."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on March 23.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Confesses His 'Hichki', Says People Didn't Find Him Hero Material

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates