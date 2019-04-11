Varun Dhawan reveals why he and Alia Bhatt won't work together in immediate future

bollywood

Varun Dhawan is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Kalank with Alia Bhatt and others. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt share a great relationship with each other. They made their debut as actors in the film industry together with Student of The Year (2012), which is also getting its sequel Student of The Year 2 (2019) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Karan Johar has been mentoring his proteges, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt ever since Student of The Year. From choosing the right script to moulding them to stars, he has been the right guide to them. During this process, Varun and Alia individually developed a special bond as they went on to do films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) after Student of The Year, and now Kalank (2019).

Talking about the equation he shares with Alia, Varun Dhawan spoke to DNA at length. When he was asked if she is his best friend, Varun said that she isn't his best friend but is very special to him. "She is definitely a very close friend of mine. Rarely do you form a close connection with someone you work with. But in her case, my relationship with her goes beyond work. We have formed a successful pair having begun with Student Of The Year (2012) and then Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). We're here today with Kalank that releases on April 17. Whether I work with her or not in the immediate future, it doesn't matter. She and I share a bond."

At one of the promotional events, Varun joked about not working with Alia after Kalank. Prodded further about it, he told the daily, "It was a joke. We won't be working together for some time now. That's the way life has it. Her forthcoming movies (Brahmastra, RRR, Insha Allah) and my next slate of projects (Coolie No 1, Street Dancer, Shashank Khaitan's next), will take a lot of our individual time. In fact, the one I'm doing with Shashank (Khaitan), titled Rannbhoomi, will actually take a year to make."

Varun and Alia's chemistry has always been the talk of the town. In fact, fans term them as the next power couple like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Talking about Kalank, this Abhishek Varman directorial will hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

