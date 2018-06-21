Varun Dhawan salutes security guard on TV show

When the show proceeds, the guard says he isn't respected because of the profession he is in

Actor Varun Dhawan saluted a security guard on a television show as a mark of respect for the man's bravery, dedication to duty and family. In the next episode of Star Plus' show Sabse Smart Kaun?, Varun and Alia Bhatt were seen opposite each other supporting a security guard's family and a school principal's family respectively, read a statement.



When the show proceeds, the guard says he isn't respected because of the profession he is in. Inspired by his story and work, Varun dresses up in the guard's uniform and salutes him for his bravery, ability to support his family and for educating his children.



Varun said to the guard: "Our country is still progressing but we're definitely leading when it comes to using common sense. You've inspired me and it is because of you that we are safe today and are doing well. You (your effort of) educating your son is a live example. Today I salute you."

