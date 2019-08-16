Varun Dhawan shares a sweet post on dad David Dhawan's birthday; calls him his 'number 1 director'

bollywood

David Dhawan celebrates his 64th birthday today and seems like the director is having a working birthday on the sets of the Coolie No 1 remake. Son Varun Dhawan shared a post wishing his dad on his special day.

Varun Dhawan with dad David Dhawan. Pic/Twitter:@Varun_dvn

Varun Dhawan and director dad David Dhawan are busy shooting for the remake of Coolie No 1 also starring Sara Ali Khan. The first look posters from the movie were recently released, and we must say, the film looks like a laughter riot. Also, seems like David Dhawan is having a working birthday on the sets of the movie.

Sr Dhawan turned 64 today and Varun took to Twitter to wish his father a happy birthday. This is what he tweeted:

Happy birthday ð¥³ papa ð¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤° 1 à¤¡à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤° à¥¤ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ bhai à¤²à¥à¤. Coolie number 1 pic.twitter.com/3WeF59budv — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 16, 2019

How adorable is this father-son duo? Varun Dhawan can be seen in his Coolie No 1 avatar while dad David can be seen wearing a Gandhi cap.

The original Coolie No 1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was also directed by David Dhawan, and the film went on to become a massive hit. The movie will also mark director David Dhawan's 45th film. The Coolie No. 1 shoot began in Bangkok recently, and Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the remake. Varun's mom, Karuna Dhawan, gave the mahurat clap for the film.

In an interview with IANS, David spoke in length about the remake. He said, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue".

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film didn't do well at the box office. In an interview with mid-day, Varun said, "Since it was a period film, initially, I could not identify with my character. Zafar is the way he is because of certain incidents that have happened during his childhood. So during the prep, I would sit with Abhishek for two hours and talk about Zafar and his back story. There is an air of arrogance to him. It was difficult to pick that up because I haven't played such a role so far."

The original Coolie No 1 released on June 30, 1995. The remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

