Varun Dhawan shares a video with Kiara Advani to announce release of second Kalank song

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video for the fans before the release of the song First Class from Kalank

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Pic: Instagram/Varun Dhawan Instagram account

Karan Johar's upcoming production 'Kalank' has been stealing the limelight ever since its inception for all the right reasons! After treating the fans to the melodious track 'Ghar More Pardesiya', the makers are releasing the second track titled 'First Class' which drops this Friday. The second song will feature Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Varun took to his Instagram account to share a hilarious video for the fans before the release of the song. In the video, Varun can be seen teasing Kiara about the practice session and an injury on her shoulder and then the duo engages in a friendly banter. A few moments later, Varun reveals that the track will be out this Friday.

View this post on Instagram First class out this Friday @kiaraaliaadvani #kalank #safarkagaana A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onMar 20, 2019 at 3:22am PDT

He captioned the post as, "First class out this Friday @kiaraaliaadvani #kalank #safarkagaana." Earlier this week, the makers of the film released 'Ghar More Pardesiya' that garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience owing to Alia Bhatt's beautiful Kathak moves, Madhuri Dixit's million dollar expressions and Shreya Goshal's beautiful voice.

The film's teaser was unveiled a few days back and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

The first look posters of the three men of 'Kalank' came out on March 7 and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (March 8). The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film. Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

