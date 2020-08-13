Varun Dhawan shares quirky boomerang to wish Sara Ali Khan on birthday

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday sent birthday wishes to his 'Coolie No. 1' co-star Sara Ali Khan by posting a quirky boomerang. The 'Dishoom' star took to Instagram and posted a still from the upcoming movie as he wished Sara on her 25th birthday. In the boomerang, Varun is seen planting a kiss on Sara's cheek in a video from the sets of their upcoming film's set.

Noting down a fun birthday wish for Sara, the 'Dilwale' actor wrote, "Happy birthday @saraalikhan95. You light up all our lives. stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju's heart."

Directed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' features Varun and Sara in the lead roles. The film was scheduled to release on May 1 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed back.

Meanwhile, Sara has been receiving heart-warming birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry over social media.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished the young actor by sharing a childhood throwback picture capturing Sara and her father, Saif Ali Khan together.

