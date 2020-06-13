Varun Dhawan shows off his pain and joy through these pictures

Varun Dhawan injured himself while working out at his home gym. The actor shared a selfie after a gruelling session to reveal a gash on his shoulder. He captioned the picture, 'Scar tissue training'. Later, he provided a glimpse of the midnight birthday celebrations of his mother, Lali.

The actor also shared a video on Instagram stories featuring father David Dhawan and his mom cutting the birthday cake. He reminded them to blow the candles first.

Varun Dhawan recently shared a poster from his upcoming film Coolie No 1. It seems like his character from the film is also aware of coronavirus safety guidelines! The actor shared a poster of his movie where he can be seen wearing a mask!

Netizens immediately jumped to the conclusion that the film might show something pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic or social distancing.

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.

