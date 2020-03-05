Search

Varun Dhawan shows us the real Coolie No. 1, fans pour their respect!

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 19:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Varun Dhawan, taking to his Twitter account, shared who the real Coolie No. 1 is and no, it's not Govinda!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Accounts/Varun Dhawan and Ministry of Railways
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Accounts/Varun Dhawan and Ministry of Railways

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 that's all set to release on May 1, 2020. He will be romancing Sara Ali Khan and the comedy will be directed by the man who made the original Coolie No. 1 in 1995 as well, David Dhawan.

However, now taking to his Twitter account, he introduced the real Coolie No. 1 and no, it's not Govinda. Well, the news is that the Ministry of Railways shared three pictures of the female coolies and how they are as hardworking as the male ones. They wrote that these coolies are second to none.

Take a look:

And replying to their tweet, Dhawan wrote- "Yeh Hain Coolie No 1." (sic) Take a look right here:

And if you go by the comments on his tweet, fans and users cannot stop paying respect to them. Coming back to the film, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, and Johnny Lever. After Coolie No. 1, the actor will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele, which is all set to release on January 1, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK