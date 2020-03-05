Varun Dhawan shows us the real Coolie No. 1, fans pour their respect!

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 that's all set to release on May 1, 2020. He will be romancing Sara Ali Khan and the comedy will be directed by the man who made the original Coolie No. 1 in 1995 as well, David Dhawan.

However, now taking to his Twitter account, he introduced the real Coolie No. 1 and no, it's not Govinda. Well, the news is that the Ministry of Railways shared three pictures of the female coolies and how they are as hardworking as the male ones. They wrote that these coolies are second to none.

Take a look:

Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none !!



We salute them !! pic.twitter.com/UDoGATVwUZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 4, 2020

And replying to their tweet, Dhawan wrote- "Yeh Hain Coolie No 1." (sic) Take a look right here:

And if you go by the comments on his tweet, fans and users cannot stop paying respect to them. Coming back to the film, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shikha Talsania, and Johnny Lever. After Coolie No. 1, the actor will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele, which is all set to release on January 1, 2021!

