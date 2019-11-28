Varun, Shraddha celebrate Bhushan Kumar's birthday by announcing Street Dancer 3D trailer release date
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D gets the date to release its trailer. The duo announced the same on Bhushan Kumar's birthday.
The popular drama film Street Dancer 3D is all set to woo the audience with its groundbreaking dance performances. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the makers have decided to release the trailer, and the dance duo made it official while celebrating Bhushan Kumar's birthday.
Where there is Varun, there has to be drama! Staying true to his character, the actor made a very dramatic entry at Bhushan Kumar's office along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The Street Dancers entered in a rickshaw, where the actor was seen driving the auto, while Shraddha acted as his passenger. Take a look!
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Well, this wasn't enough! As soon as the dance duo entered Bhushan Kumar's office, they also sang a song specially made for the producer. Bhushan Kumar, who was surprised enough also revealed the date of the trailer launch. Check out the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
Speaking of Street Dancer 3D, The film that was scheduled to release earlier on November 8, 2019, will now arrive in the cinemas on January 24, 2020, and clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga at the box-office.
Street Dancer 3D, helmed by Remo D'Souza is touted to be the biggest dance film India ever had. This is Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's second film together after 2015's hit film ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also features Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza
Nora Fatehi talks about her fashion mantra and street dancer 3D