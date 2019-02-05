Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor dance film gets a title

bollywood

The makers of the film had even announced the release date (November 8) before the film's title

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

The upcoming Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer have been titled Street Dancer. The name of Remo D'Souza's directorial venture had been kept under wraps to build up the hype. The makers had even announced the release date (November 8) before the film's title. Fans were expecting something fancy, but it turned out to be plain and simple.

The makers have also released the first look of the artists, where Shraddha Kapoor is seen donning a hip hop look for the film.

Varun Dhawan too posed as a rule breaker, which shares a glimpse of his character in the film, Street Dancer.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor impressed the audience with their sizzling dance moves in ABCD 2 and their chemistry ooze fire. After wooing the audience with their charismatic dance moves, the duo is back with another dance film, which is touted to be the biggest dance film ever made in India. Varun and Shraddha were snapped post their dance rehearsals in the city. The duo is bucking up their dance steps for this film, which is a prequel to the ABCD franchise.

Well, Shraddha Kapoor wasn't the original choice for this Remo D'souza film. It was Katrina Kaif, who was paired opposite Varun Dhawan, considering the former is an outstanding dancer. However, Katrina opted out of the film for reasons unknown and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is working on a South trilingual film, Saaho with Prabhas and is also training hard for Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic.

