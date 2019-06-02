Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor don't want to leave the sets of Street Dancer 3D

bollywood

Varun Dhawan posted a video on Instagram where the entire crew can be seen shouting and screaming just to the thought of packing up and returning home from shooting

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/varundvn

It seems that Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor who are busy shooting for their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D are thoroughly enjoying their time on the sets and don't want to return home. The Judwaa 2 actor posted a video on Instagram where the entire crew can be seen shouting and screaming just to the thought of packing up and returning home from shooting.

In the video, everyone is seen cheering and praising Remo D'Souza, and the team also lifted the director while dancing. "When u don't want to leave the set SD3, crazy peeps," Varun captioned the video. At the end of the video, the actor can be seen saying, "We don't want to go home, we want to keep shooting."

This is not the first time that the actors have shared something from the sets, Varun and Shraddha often share pictures and videos from the sets, which increases the excitement quotient of their fans. Some time back, Varun had posted a picture on his Instagram flaunting his muscles to announce the commencement of the second schedule of his character.

Also read: B-town Buzz: Street Dancer 3D, Chehre and Pagalpanti's release date reshuffled

In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose with dumbbells while flaunting his muscles. It appears from the picture that the actor is working really hard on his body.

The entire crew is currently in Dubai, shooting for their next schedule. The release date of the film has been pushed forward. Earlier, the film which was to be released on November 8 will now hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar. Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake while Shraddha has Saaho and Chhicchore in her kitty.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor is a favourite among the team of Street Dancer; here's why

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI