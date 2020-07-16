Varun Dhawan soars temperature with his latest pool picture

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a stunning pool picture of himself as he seems to enjoy 'Sawan ka Mahina'. In the picture, the 33-year-old actor is seen in a white see-through tee while posing intensely in a pool. He is also seen flaunting his well-toned body

View this post on Instagram Saavan ka mahina ðÂÂ¦ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onJul 15, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

Treating his fan with a hot pool picture of himself on Instagram, the 'Kalank' actor captioned the post as -- "Saavan Ka Mahina." (month of spring)

Celebrity followers including Sara Ali Khan liked the post that garnered more than 13 thousand likes within just 27 minutes of being posted. Varun Dhawan has been quite active on social media and recently his Instagram family extended to 30 million followers. To mark the occasion, the 'Dilwale' star posted a montage on the photo-sharing platform, that captured snippets of his films and different roles essayed by the star.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever