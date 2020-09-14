Varun Dhawan spends Sunday morning with furry friend

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan spent his Sunday morning at the beach with his furry friend. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared an adorable boomerang video with a dog. In the clip, Varun was seen shaking hands with the dog on the beach. The actor is dressed in blue denim shorts paired with a floral brown shirt.

View this post on Instagram You had me at HELLO ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¶ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onSep 12, 2020 at 8:56pm PDT

"You had me at HELLO," he captioned the image. Varun on Saturday posted a photograph with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on the photo-sharing website with a mushy caption.

"No I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me," he wrote with the image. Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

