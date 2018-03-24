Varun Dhawan sponsors Super Dancer Chapter 2 contestant Ritik Diwaker's education

When he learned that Ritik's father, Gaurishankar Diwaker, is unable to work as his left hand is nonfunctional, Varun decided to help the child

Varun Dhawan recently visited the set of Sony Entertainment Television's kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 as a special guest with judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actor who was there to promote his upcoming fillm October, spent some time with the top 4 contestants Ritik Diwaker, Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati. One contestant that caught his attention was Ritik Diwaker. He was so moved by the plight of Kanpur-based 11-year-old boy Ritik Diwaker that he decided to sponsor the boy's education.

"Ritik impressed Varun with his performances on songs like Bulleya, Dil Diyan Gallan and the title track of Dangal. He's seen some of his earlier acts too and was bowled over by his happy feet. When he learned that Ritik's father, Gaurishankar Diwaker, is unable to work as his left hand is nonfunctional, Varun decided to help the child as he didn't want his studies to suffer," informed a source from the sets.

Delighted with the news, Ritik's mother Neha shared that the actor has assured them that he will help them with whatever they need, be it his education or be pursing dance. "My husband can't work because of his hand. I run the house by working in a factory making red salt. I'm grateful to Varun sir for doing this, it will be a big help for us," she said.

Varun admitted that he keeps track of the show on the social media and is impressed with the kids. "Shilpa did a belly dance after which Varun requested her to dance on a romantic track with him," added the source.

Out of the Top 4 contestants, Akash Thapa, Bishal Sharma, Ritik Diwaker and Vaishnavi Prajapati who will be India's next, 'Dance ka Kal?'

