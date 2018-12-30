Varun Dhawan thanks fans for an amazing 2018 with an adorable photo

bollywood

Varun Dhawan thanked his fans for giving him an amazing 2018 by accepting him as Dan and Mauji in October and Sui Dhaaga respectively

Varun Dhawan with daddy David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan, and his niece. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn.

Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan shared a cute snap with his father David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and niece and thanked his fans for all the love they gave to his films released in 2018.



Taking to his Instagram account the Badlapur actor posted a candid click and captioned it as, "3 men and a baby. All I want for Christmas is u. Thank u so much for the love this year for #October and #suidhaaga. Mauji and Dan will always live on cause u guys gave me so much love and confidence to do something new. This picture is 2018 for me. My niece every day teaches me something new."

The 31-year-old actor had a wonderful 2018 as he was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in two of his films-October and Sui Dhaaga.



Varun played the role of Dan in Shoojit Sircar's film October and won million hearts with his innocent acting. Later this year, he delivered amazing performance as a tailor named Mauji in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga - Made in India opposite Anushka Sharma.



Varun also tweeted a collage of his looks from both of his films and wrote: "Thank u so much this year for the love you guys gave to #October and #suidhaaga. Mauji and Dan will always remain very close to me. Thank u for making me brave enough to explore these characters #2018 learnt a lot about myself. 2019 o boy already got me moving [sic]."

The actor will next be seen in multi starrer Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. It is slated to release in April 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever