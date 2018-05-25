Varun Dhawan turns entrepreneur as he launches his clothing line

Varun Dhawan has ventured into the world of fashion with his recently launched clothing line, Dhawan & Only



Varun Dhawan

Considered one of the most bankable stars of today, Varun Dhawan is exploring avenues beyond the movies. Following in the footsteps of his peers including Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma, Dhawan too has ventured into the world of fashion with his recently launched clothing line, Dhawan & Only.

Calling the brand his "brainchild", Dhawan says he designed the first edition of the collection in such a manner so as to appeal to the youth. "I don't know if I am an entrepreneur yet. But this idea came to me, and I decided to work on the line. So far, the tees are available in solid colours with a slogan running on them."



Varun Dhawan wearing tees from the latter's clothing line. Pics/Instagram

The collection has already found a fan in his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt, who was seen sporting a tee that read, 'Reboot Reclaim 2018'. Ask him if the slogans are his personal musings and he says, "The idea is to be able to connect to people, so the slogans are fairly simple. I hope we've created something that people would like to include in their wardrobe. I have a small team [looking into it], but the slogans are mine."



Alia Bhatt wearing tees from the latter's clothing line. Pic/Instagram

Given Varun Dhawan's immense fan following, it's not surprising that the collection, available in Fbb outlets across metros, has already found takers despite the low-key promotions that surrounded its soft launch. "I wanted the collection to sell on merit. So, we put out only a few pieces and they are sold out at many outlets," says Dhawan, adding that he is likely to widen the range if the endeavour is met with a positive response.

