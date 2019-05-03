Varun Dhawan turns on the heat in his latest magazine cover

bollywood

Varun Dhawan featured on the latest cover of a magazine and his look is a cool retreat in the hot summer

Varun Dhawan. Pic: Instagram/@varundvn

Varun Dhawan’s last film Kalank might have failed to impress the audience, but the actor's performance and looks have always found praise from all quarters. And his latest photo shoot for a magazine cover is proof of the same.

The 32-year old shared the cover image on his Instagram handle. "Life's a beach," he captioned the post. Known for his vibrant fashion style, Varun is raising temperatures in his buttoned-down red hot shirt teamed up with blue pants and a buckle brown belt. The actor graced the look with his stubble beard and washboard abs.

View this post on Instagram Life’s a beach ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onMay 1, 2019 at 11:37pm PDT

No wonder the magazine cover page labeled him as 'Summer Crush'.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan on Kalank's failure: It hit me a little hard

On the work front, Varun who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank is all set to star in the modern version of Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The original, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. David is returning to direct the new movie, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani who also backed the 1995 film.

Varun announced the release of the film on his Instagram account with a picture of his coolie badge.

Apart from Coolie No 1, he is currently shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D in London with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal in 2020, confirms David Dhawan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates