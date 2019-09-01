Varun Dhawan urges fans to go plastic-free

bollywood

Varun Dhawan who is in Bangkok these days shooting for his upcoming remake of 'Coolie No 1' urged "peers" to go plastic-free after he received an amazing gift from his co-star Jackky Bhagnani.

The actor shared a picture of the gift, a long mug with 'Coolie No. 1' printed on it. Along with the present was a note which read, "Dearest Varun, The coolest 'Coolie No.1.' Sharing the burden of making our world plastic-free with you. One sip at a time."

Thank u @honeybhagnani & @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic free. I urge all my peers to do this pic.twitter.com/g8NZkYMlg2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

"Thank u Honey Bhagnani & Jackky Bhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this," he captioned the picture. The post comes after honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' and urged all to make India plastic-free.

The Prime Minister also stressed upon the need to maintain cleanliness at public places as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "Home or the neighbourhood lane, street circles, crossings, or drains, schools, and colleges ... we have to involve ourselves in a Mega campaign of ensuring cleanliness at public places.

Besides, plastic-free India and cleanliness drive, the Prime Minister also touched upon the issue of malnutrition in India and said the month of September will be observed as 'Poshan Abhiyan' across India.

The original film 'Coolie No.1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'. Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.

Varun, who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank,' will next feature in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release on January 2020.

