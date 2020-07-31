KGF: Varun Dhawan, Yash, Suniel Shetty and others are all praises for Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera

Earlier this week, the makers of KGF2 released the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and it looks as menacing as ever. It was a double celebration for fans as it was also the actors birthday.

Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Yash, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Badshah and others took to social media to comment on the actors first look. Varun Dhawan shared a story saying, "Happy birthday @duttsanjay Killer Look".

Suniel Shetty tweeted "The deadly Dutt killing it with this look .... happy birthday baba ... sending you love and positive energy (sic)".

The deadly Dutt killing it with this look .... happy birthday baba ... sending you love and positive energy . https://t.co/HeTb5oQrTt — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 29, 2020

Yash commented, “Timeless in age, Brutal in style. Its a pleasure not just working with u but to get to know u. Happy birthday to a wonderful soul! We love u Baba!!”

The actor has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera in the much awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF.

