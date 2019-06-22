Varun Dhawan's challenge to those who want 'flat tummy'

bollywood

Vaarun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan has thrown a fitness challenge to those who want a flat tummy.

Dhawan, who has started shooting for "Street Dancer 3", on Friday night uploaded a video in which he was seen doing a plank exercise (front hold).

He said: "I have a big shoot coming up... So what we are doing... this is a plank challenge going on every night."

The actor captioned the clip: "Do the '#SD3 The Plank Challenge'. It's open to everyone, so I actually don't care if any one famous does this or not. I want people who just want a flat tummy to try this everyday to do around 1 minute or more and post it or tag me."

I did 3 minutes today #sd3dplankchallenge prashant and Rohan did 4 minutes will beat then tomorrow can u get beat this pic.twitter.com/lMZd9sCnV5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 21, 2019

Dhawan is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in "Street Dancer 3", which is directed by Remo D'Souza.

