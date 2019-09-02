Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with a cause

bollywood

Makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1 set precedent as stainless steel sippers, cloth covers replace plastic to minimise waste on set

Varun Dhawan

His athletic frame will help him bear the weight of people's luggage in Coolie No 1, but it is his consciousness towards social causes that has Varun Dhawan shoulder the burden of ridding the world of plastic. Dhawan has lent his support to the makers of the comic caper to ensure that minimal plastic is employed while shooting the film.

While the actor took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that stainless steel sippers had been provided to the cast and crew in an effort to further the cause, mid-day has it that the unit has also replaced plastic covers for devices with those of cloth. Message boards indicating a ban on the use of plastic are apparently placed at several spots on the set as well.

Also Read: Bigg Boss ex-contestant and comedian Rajat Rawail joins Coolie No.1 cast

Producer Jackky Bhagnani tells mid-day, "Cinema is a driver of change in society. It was exciting to spread this message in a cool manner. On film sets, plastic water bottles are consumed abundantly. It leads to unnecessary waste. One step goes a long way in reducing waste, and furthering the message of reuse and recycle."

Also Read: Varun Dhawan 'accuses' Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan of copying

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates