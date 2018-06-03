Varun Dhawan's former co-star in Tiger Shroff-starrer

Actor Daljeet Singh Gujral, who featured in Varun Dhawan-starrer "Main Tera Hero", will play actor Tiger Shroff's friend in Karan Johar's upcoming film "Student of the Year 2"



"I play the role of Abdullah who is a friend of Tiger in the college. We are a gang of boys. I am close to all of them, especially Tiger. I am also the heaviest of the lot and Tiger defends me in some way or the other in the movie," Daljeet said in a statement.

"Abdullah is one character who brings smile and humour with him. I am really looking forward to the movie and I hope people love and appreciate my work," he added. He also featured in a commercial for Hotstar for Indian Premier League.

