Varun Dhawan's kin in the US tests positive for COVID-19

Varun Dhawan has revealed that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared the news in an Instagram live chat. Dhawan said, "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it (sic)." He also urged everyone to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Varun Dhawan has been keeping himself busy, amid the nation while lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Varun has been active on social media urging people to stay indoors, from raping about it to sharing funny video posts. He is also happy about spending a lot of time with his family.

Varun was also missing the Juhu Beach a lot. He took to his Instagram account to share a video of the beach and wrote, "Juhu beach. I have grown up here played spent alot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google [sic]"

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in Coolie No. 1, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The film was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. But with the lockdown extended till April 30, the film release might be pushed ahead.

