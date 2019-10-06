Varun Dhawan's reaction on Remo D'Souza marrying wife for the third time cannot be missed!

It's celebration time for Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D'Souza on the sets of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, but here's the catch. Dhawan and Kapoor participated in their director and wife Lizelle Remo D'Souza's third wedding celebrations and the actor had a rather hilarious take on the same. Take a look:

The couple has been together for over 20 years and invited their family members and close friends for this auspicious occasion. On the professional front, the trio is leaving no stones unturned to make sure their film turns out to be an entertaining affair for the audiences. Street Dancer 3D is touted to be India's biggest dance film and as the title suggests, will release in 3D.

The film that was scheduled to release earlier on November 8, 2019, will now arrive in the cinemas on January 24, 2020, and clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga at the box-office. Dhawan will also star in the remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Directed by the original director David Dhawan himself, the film is slated to release on May 1, 2020, on the occasion of Labour Day.

Coming to Shraddha Kapoor, the actor has Baaghi 3 coming up, where she reunites with Tiger Shroff, releasing on March 6, 2020.

