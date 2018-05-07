Varun Dhawan's teen fan Alaiha sets out on a path to help kids with eye problems

With help from actor Varun Dhawan, his 14-year-old fan has started raising funds for eye correction surgeries of 50 needy children



For the 14-year-old fan of actor Varun Dhawan, Alaiha Vanjara, helping needy patients has almost become a way of life. After winning the hearts of many by donating her savings of Rs 10,000 and raising funds for the treatment of a cancer patient, she has now started a campaign to collect money for 50 children suffering from eye problems. She is raising the fund through cheques in the name of the hospital. What is interesting is that even the actor is helping her in the initiative by spreading the message through his Facebook page.

Speaking to mid-day, Alaiha said, "After my exams got over in April, I went to meet a couple of patients at the Narayana Health — SRCC Children's Hospital. That is when I got to know that 50 children from tribal areas needed to undergo eye-correction surgeries. I immediately decided to take up the cause."

According to sources, Alaiha has already raised Rs 2 lakh with help from the hospital as well as the actor. "I am supporting my fan Alaiha in her campaign #SaveAnEye. I am joining hands with her to make this world a better place...it is your turn now. Please donate generously and help to save an eye," reads the message that Varun has posted on official Facebook page.

In April, the hospital had conducted an eye camp where 500 children had undergone check-ups. Of the total, 50 kids were diagnosed with various types of eye problems. Sources said that four children would undergo surgeries next week.

"The children need to stay at the hospital for at least a day, hence Rs 25,000 is being raised for each of them," she added.

Reach Alaiha at avanjara13@gmail.com

