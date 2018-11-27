Varun Gandhi to publish book on rural distress

national

The timely book will cover facets of the Indian rural economy, and the author shines a bright light on the travails of the marginal farmer and asks searching questions on why the rural economy remains in the doldrums, six decades after Independence

Varun Gandhi

BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi will be publishing a book, "Rural Manifesto", in December which will explore rural India's innate perseverance and highlight potential solutions in development policy with a focus on making the rural economy resilient, New Delhi-based Rupa Publications announced on Tuesday.

"‘Rural Manifesto' sparks a national conversation on rural distress, highlighting the potential solutions to putting the village economy on an even keel while exploring how the vast majority of India ekes out a living," the publisher said in a statement.

Varun Gandhi is a second-term MP, who represented the Pilibhit constituency in 2009, and was elected from the Sultanpur constituency in 2014. He was the youngest ever National Secretary of the BJP from 2008-11, and the youngest ever National General Secretary of the Party from 2011-14. He is a member of its National Executive too.

