Varun Khanna is giving athletes of India quality nutrition with Fast and Up

We are living in a competitive world where every athlete and fitness enthusiast require something which can give them the stamina to stay fit and excel in their profession. To overcome this problem, we are seeing various companies foraging into nutraceuticals which can help athletes and fitness enthusiasts perform better in their respective sport.

Out of such top-notch companies, we feel Fast&Up is by far one of the best companies we found in nutrition supplements.

Co-founded by Varun Khanna, and Vijayaraghavan Venugopal - Fast&Up is a Swiss company that brought effervescent sports nutrition to India. Varun and Vijay are both from the science field and their primary knowledge has made Fast&Up one of the best in the market.

Varun Khanna is also the founder of Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. A company he founded when he was just 24 and today is the premier effervescent manufacturing company in the country. He is also the Marketing Director at Novelty Pharma which is an International business of Fullife Healthcare. Varun graduated from University of Leeds in UK with a degree in Biotechnology.

Varun’s role in Fast&Up is that of CMO and Chief Strategy Officer. A student of science, Varun is involved in the new product launches and their research & development. He has over a decade of experience in healthcare and is passionate to make the nation healthy and help us live our life to the fullest.

With Fast&Up, he wants to help people by giving them the most India’s first own active & sports nutrition brand, especially for athletes of India. Other than this, Varun is an animal lover and works for various l environmental courses. He also loves to travel, practice yoga, and gardening on his days off. He is passionate about being active and likes to try new forms of fitness.

Fast&Up has a range of products that suit athletes and those who live an active life. The flagship products are Fast&Up Reload (India’s first effervescent electrolyte drink) and Fast&Up BCAA. Active range of nutrition include Vitalize - Multivitamin and Charge - Natural Vitamin C.

Varun Khanna & Vijay’s labour of love - Fast&Up is already India leading nutrition brand, and the proof in their partnership with some the leading sports firms of the country. Fast&Up is strategic supplier to premier institutes such as BCCI, IPL, Ranji Trophy teams, Pro Volleyball League teams, TN Premier League, I league teams, Pro Kabaddi League teams and many more.

Varun & Vijay’s hard work and knowledge is a huge boost for athletes of our country. Fast&Up strives to ensure athletes of India get nutrition that is at par with international brands. Fast&Up is India’s first Informed Choice nutrition across its flagship products. This has enabled Fast&Up to be the official nutrition partner of such as Airtel Hyderabad Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon and India’s first Ironman 70.3 Goa among many others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates