Varun Mitra plays a tourist guide in Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi

Varun Mitra, who has anchored travel shows, and is an adventure junkie says it was easier for him to bring spontaneity to the character

Varun Mitra

Varun Mitra is all set to flaunt his acting chops opposite Rhea Chakraborty in Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste Of Love. Ever since the makers of the film have released its first look poster, it has become a huge topic of discussion. The poster was "inspired" by a Korean War Goodbye Kiss. Take a look:

In Jalebi, Varun Mitra plays a tourist guide. As he has anchored travel shows and is an adventure junkie, he says it was easier for him to bring spontaneity to the character. A romantic drama, directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, is the official remake of the blockbuster Bengali movie Praktan which was released in 2016.

Varun Mitra, Digangana Suryavanshi and Rhea Chakraborty starrer Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste Of Love will hit the theatres on October 12.

