Varun Sharma: Comedy has given me my identity

Such was the appeal of his character in Fukrey (2013) that he had become synonymous with Choocha. Now, Varun Sharma has added another memorable part to his filmography — Sexa in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. "During my growing up days, there were iconic characters such as Gabbar and Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. The biggest reward for any actor is to be recognised by the characters they play. Right since my debut, Choocha stayed with me, and now, it's overwhelming to see the audience's love for Sexa," he says.

As the bumbling engineering student who is obsessed with porn, Sharma's Sexa is affable and endearing. Social media is already buzzing about how the character should have a spin-off dedicated to him. "The spin-off is a great idea. The credit goes to the writers who etched the character beautifully."

In his six-year career so far, Sharma has largely been seen in comic roles. Quiz him if he is worried about being typecast, and he reasons, "I enjoy comedy. This genre has given me an identity. As much as I'd love to explore other genres, I won't leave comedy."

