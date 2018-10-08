Varun Sharma doesn't remember his first conversation with Govinda

bollywood

Varun Sharma talks about the first time he met his FryDay co-star Govinda

Varun Sharma and Govinda

Varun Sharma says he was speechless after meeting Govinda for the first time. "Being a 90's kid I had grown up watching various films of Govinda sir. I have immense respect for him and was thrilled when I came to know that I will be sharing screen space with him in 'FRYDAY'," Varun said in a statement to IANS.

"We met one day before starting shoot and honestly I don't remember the first conversation I had with Govinda sir on the sets. I was in awe and was left speechless. I felt like a kid at that time," he added.

FRYDAY is about that one day in the life of a salesman. That day is Friday. He has a deadline to sell his product. It shows how the Friday gets fried and becomes 'fryday'.

Presented by Inbox Pictures Pvt Ltd, produced by Sajid Qureshi and co-produced by PVR Pictures, FRYDAY is directed by Abhishek Dogra and will release on October 12.

