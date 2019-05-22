Varun Sharma: Rooh-Afza will be madcap comedy

bollywood

Varun Sharma

Actor Varun Sharma, who is gearing up for his next titled "Rooh-Afza" along with actor Rajkummar Rao, says the film will be a complete madcap comedy.

"I cannot talk much about it. It's a Maddock Film, Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba are jointly producing the film... It's in the horror comedy genre. I am really looking forward to it and it is going to be a madcap (comedy). It will also give you jitters while you laugh on," Varun told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai.

Varun, who has previously collaborated with Rajkummar in "Dolly ki Doli", is looking forward to work with him again.

"He is a phenomenal actor. I totally love watching him and the characters that he plays. I really love the work that he does and I am absolutely looking forward to work with him. It is going to be so much fun and madness. It's going to be amazing when we will be together on screen," he added.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The shooting will start in Uttar Pradesh in June and the film is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Vijan after "Stree" and "Made in China".

