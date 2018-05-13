Varun Sharma shaves off his beard on instruction of his mother

In fact, Varun Sharma's fans also took to social media to request him to get rid of the beard



Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma aka Choocha of Fukrey fame recently grew his beard. But his mom instructed him to get rid of the stubble. In fact, his fans also took to social media to request him to get rid of the beard, because they didn't like his serious look. "When my mom and fans were not liking the beard, there was no way I would retain the look," says the actor, who is shooting for Arjun Patiala.

