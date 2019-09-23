Vasai lad Laxman Rawat wins World 6Reds title in Myanmar

Mandalay (Myanmar): India's Laxman Rawat claimed the World 6Reds title after defeating former World snooker champion Muhammad Asif of Pakistan 6-5 here on Saturday. Laxman, who is a resident of Vasai, breezed to a 5-1 lead in the best-of-11 frames final, but Asif won next four frames to level scores, taking it into the decider.

Needing only a long blue pot to secure victory in the last frame, Asif missed it to complete a remarkable turnaround. Laxman fully capitalised on Asif's error and potted blue in centre and then pink in the top pocket to land perfectly on black.

En route to the final, Rawat defeated snooker ace Pankaj Advani 5-4 in the semi-final on Friday. Meanwhile, in the women's final, India's Amee Kamani ended up with a silver after losing to Nutcharat.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever