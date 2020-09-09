Mumbai: Vasai man develops unique bikes to help firefighters navigate narrow lanes

The bike has been designed after a lot of research and interactions with firefighters to understand their requirements. Pics/Hanif Patel

Vasai-based automobile designer Gabriel Zuzarte has been working since January to develop a bike into a firefighting vehicle with unique features so that it helps the Mumbai Fire Brigade navigate through narrow lanes, reach an affected area in the quickest time possible and control a blaze. Zuzarte is currently making some modifications to the vehicle, which he has developed in collaboration with Siddharth R Tibrewal from For Your Resque Pvt Ltd in Kolkata, as he hopes to get an approval from the government so that it can be inducted in the firefighting team.

Research and interactions

Zuzarte said that the bike — a Royal Enfield — has been specially designed for firefighting keeping the authenticity of the vehicle intact. It has been designed and manufactured at Road Rage Custom Builds after a lot of research and interactions with the firefighters to understand their requirements.

The 350cc bike with its alloy wheels and tubeless tyres has some special features — two water tanks each of 20-litre capacity, a 30-metre hosepipe reel, 120cc motor with 100 bar pressure, two-sided fire dousing jet spray, fire-fighting axe, snake catching tong and a 4-kg fire extinguishing cylinder.

"The bike's alloy wheels and tubeless tyres will reduce the chances of puncture. It has high-power flicker lights and a designer windshield," Zuzarte said. "It also has a tong for catching snakes and a 4-kg fire extinguisher installed on the front guard. The fire-fighting axe will help the fighters break open jammed doors," he added. He further said, "A steel rope, which can break weights up to 3 tonne, has also been placed in the bike. It also has a two-sided water jet spray — a direct point and a water mist one. The length of the hosepipe is 30 metre. This will help the firefighter reach a particular point by keeping the bike at a safe distance. The custom-made water tank racks have been designed in a way that the vehicle doesn't lose balance and the rider doesn't face any pressure on his shoulders or back."

Adjustable side stands

As all the equipment installed in the bike are heavy, two customised auxiliary adjustable side stands have been given on both the sides of the rear wheel so that the rider can easily make the vehicle stand.

Zuzarte said, "The adjustable side stands will help the rider keep the bike in a stationary position without using the actual stand. A dual-tone siren with a public address system has also been installed so that the rider can make announcements. The mic in the helmet will help the rider address people while riding the bike and he can reach out to those in the affected areas."

"We have designed this bike for the Mumbai Fire Brigade. I started to modify this bike in January. Though the lockdown and heavy rain hampered work, I'm sure the vehicle will get approval from the government," he added.

