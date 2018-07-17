Vasai-Virar Floods: Body taken for funeral over autorickshaw

A family from Nalasopara had to carry the body of a loved one on top of an autorickshaw for the funeral as no other vehicle was available

Residents of Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara faced many hardships because of the heavy rains. A family from Nalasopara had to carry the body of a loved one on top of an autorickshaw for the funeral as no other vehicle was available. But the rickshaw broke down in the rain, and relatives had to push the vehicle to take it for the last rites.

Rajkumar Jaysaval, 37, a resident of Shine building in Samarth Nagar, Nalasopara, had stepped out on July 9 to buy groceries, when an electric current passing through the water killed him. He was struck just outside his building and relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.



"The next day as the area was still waterlogged, we transported his body on top of a rickshaw," said his sister-in-law Poonam Jaysaval. The rickshaw broke down and relatives had to push the vehicle to the funeral site which was a good 10-15 minutes from the building.

Jaysaval said Rajkumar worked in a glass factory in Bhayander and was married and has two kids. She said the family should get help as the only earning member has passed away.

