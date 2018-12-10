Vasai Virar Marathon: Karan, Shankar and Prajakta triumph
Lalji Yadav (2:22.58) and 2013 champion Sanvroo Yadav (2:24.04) came second and third respectively
Army man and defending champion Karan Singh retained the men's full marathon crown in the Indiabulls Homes Loans Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon yesterday. Lalji Yadav (2:22.58) and 2013 champion Sanvroo Yadav (2:24.04) came second and third respectively.
The men's half marathon was won by Armyman Shankar Man Thapa in 1:05.48. Durga Bahadur Singh (1:06.04) and Govind Singh (1:06.04) were behind him. Honours in the women's half marathon went to Prajakta Godbole (1:18.56) ahead of Manju Yadav (1:19.30) and Aarti Patil (1:19.50).
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India