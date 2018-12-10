Vasai Virar Marathon: Karan, Shankar and Prajakta triumph

other-sports

Vasai-Virar Mayors Half Marathon winner Karan Singh crosses the finish line yesterday

Army man and defending champion Karan Singh retained the men's full marathon crown in the Indiabulls Homes Loans Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon yesterday. Lalji Yadav (2:22.58) and 2013 champion Sanvroo Yadav (2:24.04) came second and third respectively.

The men's half marathon was won by Armyman Shankar Man Thapa in 1:05.48. Durga Bahadur Singh (1:06.04) and Govind Singh (1:06.04) were behind him. Honours in the women's half marathon went to Prajakta Godbole (1:18.56) ahead of Manju Yadav (1:19.30) and Aarti Patil (1:19.50).

